Minneapolis man pleads guilty to business burglaries in deal that would drop some charges

A Minneapolis man charged in a string of business burglaries across the city has pleaded guilty to three of five counts against him, court documents show.

If Kenneth Mills' plea deal is accepted by the court, he'll be convicted of two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of possession of burglary or theft tools, while two other burglary counts will be dropped, according to a petition filed last week.

MIlls pleaded guilty to burglarizing Up Coffee and Heather's and possessing burglary tools at The Briar. The dropped charges concerned offenses at Jakeeno's and Italian Eatery.

The crimes occurred between May 5 and May 24. Police caught Mills at The Briar and used surveillance footage and fingerprints to tie him to the other crimes.

Mills' sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 17.