Minneapolis bouncer charged with assault in shooting that stemmed from fight at strip club

A 30-year-old bouncer has been charged with second-degree assault in a shooting near a Minneapolis strip club that critically injured another man, according to court documents filed Friday.

The shooting happened during the morning of Oct. 5 near the intersection of Third Street South and Second Avenue South, charges said. Responding officers found a man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained as of Friday.

A woman told police she was with the man shot at Rick's Cabaret, and that he had exchanged words with the bouncer as they were leaving, according to the criminal complaint. She said the man and the bouncer then started throwing punches at each other. The woman showed police video she captured of the fight, charges said.

The woman stated that one of the punches the man threw knocked the bouncer to the ground, according to court documents. She told police that she and the man were walking away when the bouncer started walking towards them "while clutching his waistband as if holding a firearm."

Charges said the woman began to run and then heard one gunshot, silence and then three more shots. She then saw the man she was with lying on the ground.

Police found "multiple" bullet casings and a live round at the scene, court documents said. Investigators spoke to management at Rick's Cabaret, who identified the bouncer and confirmed they saw him and the man fighting before hearing gunshots.

Officers searched the bouncer's apartment and found handgun ammunition, charges said. He was in police custody on Friday.