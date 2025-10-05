Man seriously injured when fight at downtown Minneapolis strip club escalates into shooting, police say

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that severely injured a man early Sunday morning after a fight at a downtown strip club.

At approximately 3:43 a.m., Officers had been responding to a reported assault on the 300 block of Third Street South when they heard gunfire. Near the intersection of Third Street South and Second Avenue South, police say officers located a man in his 40s suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to Hennepin Healthcare.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates an altercation began inside Rick's Cabaret and continued down the block before escalating into gunfire.

Police are still looking into the sequence of events that led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.