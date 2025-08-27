Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted on state, federal warrants arrested in Minneapolis

By Krystal Frasier

/ CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 6 hurt in Minneapolis mass shooting, and more headlines
1 dead, 6 hurt in Minneapolis mass shooting, and more headlines 06:22

A Minneapolis man is in custody after he was arrested early Tuesday morning on warrants for both the state and federal levels. 

According to the US. Marshals Service, a 32-year-old man was arrested by the North Star Fugitive Task Force at an apartment building near Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. The U.S. Marshals Service says the man was wanted in Hennepin County for prostitution of a minor and at the federal level for violating supervised release. 

Two other people were arrested after half a pound of meth was found at the apartment, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue