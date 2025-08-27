Man wanted on state, federal warrants arrested in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis man is in custody after he was arrested early Tuesday morning on warrants for both the state and federal levels.

According to the US. Marshals Service, a 32-year-old man was arrested by the North Star Fugitive Task Force at an apartment building near Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis. The U.S. Marshals Service says the man was wanted in Hennepin County for prostitution of a minor and at the federal level for violating supervised release.

Two other people were arrested after half a pound of meth was found at the apartment, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.