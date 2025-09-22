Record number of requested Minneapolis mail-in ballots sent out on first day of early voting

Despite Kirk assassination, Turning Point tour to continue at U of M, and more headlines

Minneapolis officials sent over 12,600 requested mail-in ballots to residents for the first day of early voting on Friday, a record number for a municipal election, the city said.

An additional 351 people completed a ballot at the Early Vote Center on Hennepin Avenue on Friday.

The city said that it mailed out 3,736 ballot requests on the first day of early voting ahead of the 2021 municipal election.

Voters who applied to receive a mail-in ballot should allow up to seven days for it to arrive, and the same number of days for returning a completed ballot, according to the city.

Mail-in ballots need to be received by election day on Nov. 4, and cannot be dropped off at polling places that day.

The last day to vote early in person is Monday, Nov. 3.

Minneapolis residents can learn more about voting early in person here, and Minnesota residents can find out more about the 2025 general election at the secretary of state's website.