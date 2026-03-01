Minneapolis police looking for suspect in attack that left man in a coma

Minneapolis police need help solving a brutal attack that left a 45-year-old man in a coma.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 13 near Franklin Avenue East and 22nd Avenue South.

Police say the victim was hit in the head with a log multiple times.

The Minneapolis Police Department posted a photo of a man they say was in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has information about the assault should call the Minneapolis Police Department or send an email to policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.