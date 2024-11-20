Man, 18, shot to death in Minneapolis' Little Earth community, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say an 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot on Tuesday night near Minneapolis' Little Earth of United Tribes housing area.

Officers were called to Ogema Place between East 24th and 25th streets at about 8:40 p.m., where they found the victim already deceased from what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.

Police say they're still investigating and no arrests have been made. The Hennepin County medical examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

WCCO

"My thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence," said Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "Our investigators will work tirelessly to give a voice to this person who can no longer speak for themselves and seek justice for him."

This is the city's 70th homicide of the year, and the sixth within the past month, according to the city's crime dashboard.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).