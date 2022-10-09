Watch CBS News
Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.

MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.

One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

