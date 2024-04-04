Watch CBS News
Minneapolis home deemed uninhabitable after porch fire

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A south Minneapolis home is severely damaged after a porch fire late Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 5300 block of 38th Avenue South around 5:48 p.m. on reports of a porch fire at a one-and-a-half-story home, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters found the rear porch on fire upon their arrival and laid lines to extinguish it.

During a search of the home, crews found fire in the attic space and roof gables. Firefighters used the roof hatch to access the fire and extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

MFD deemed the home uninhabitable and say it will be boarded up. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

