Abandoned Minneapolis building fire forces evacuations, road closure

MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple people experiencing homelessness were forced to evacuate from a Minneapolis building after an overnight fire.

The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Wedneday at a boarded-up building on 19th Street East and Fifth Avenue South in Minneapolis.

According to fire officials, 15 to 20 people who "shouldn't be inside" were seen leaving the building as fire crews arrived.

At one point, crews needed to reposition themselves after a partial roof collapse.

So far, no injuries have been reported. However, firefighters have not yet confirmed that all units of the building were cleared out due to the collapsed roof.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Because of the fire, Fifth Avenue is closed from Franklin Avenue, north to the on-ramp for Interstate 35W and I-94 eastbound.

This is one of several fires at the building in the past few months.