Jury finds 2 men guilty in connection with federal crackdown on Minneapolis' Highs gang

A jury found two men guilty in connection with a federal crackdown involving dozens of members of a major gang in Minneapolis, Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson announced Tuesday.

Cortez Blakemore, 35, and Robert Lesure, 23, were both convicted of racketeer influenced corrupt organization (RICO) conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Their sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Court documents say Blakemore and Lesure were prolific drug traffickers for the Highs street gang, selling fentanyl at the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale in north Minneapolis.

Prosecutors allege the Highs have "long wreaked havoc" on Minneapolis' north side, selling deadly drugs and "enforcing its territory" through violence, kidnapping and murder, including the deaths of innocent civilians.

"These convictions bring justice not just to the victims of the Highs gang, but to an entire community that has endured years of violence, fear, and loss," Thompson said. "For too long, this gang terrorized Minneapolis, maintaining control through chaos. Today, the people of this city get something they've long been denied: peace."

Forty members of the Highs gang were charged in the crackdown, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Blakemore and Lesure are the 37th and 38th defendants to be convicted. The last defendant's trial is scheduled for next year.