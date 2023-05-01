Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at south Minneapolis group home

MINNEAPOLIS – A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a group home in south Minneapolis, according to the city's fire department.

Crews were called at about 2:45 p.m. to the 2.5-story residence on the 1900 block of Park Avenue South, just south of Interstate 94 in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

The building was evacuated, and the small fire by a second floor window was extinguished. No one was hurt.

First published on May 1, 2023

