Fire breaks out at south Minneapolis group home
MINNEAPOLIS – A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a group home in south Minneapolis, according to the city's fire department.
Crews were called at about 2:45 p.m. to the 2.5-story residence on the 1900 block of Park Avenue South, just south of Interstate 94 in the Ventura Village neighborhood.
The building was evacuated, and the small fire by a second floor window was extinguished. No one was hurt.
