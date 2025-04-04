Minneapolis grandma and friend biking across U.S. for climate action

Why are these two grandmas biking across America?

Why are these two grandmas biking across America?

Why are these two grandmas biking across America?

A grandma from Minneapolis is on an adventure of a lifetime. She is biking across the country and she's raising awareness in the process.

Donna Minter isn't your average 67-year-old. She's a grandma on a mission.

"I said, 'You know, Becky, we are not getting any younger. None of us are. If we're going to do it, we need to do it sooner rather than later,'" Minter said.

She's been on countless adventures over the years, but there's one she's been wanting to tackle since she was a teenager. She's calling it "Grammy's BHAG."

"BHAG is 'big, hairy, audacious goal,' because that's what it feels like to me," she explained.

That goal: biking coast to coast across the country. And she's doing it with her 71-year-old friend Becky Bolander.

"Both Becky and I like, once a year, to do a century ride. So we're hoping to do 100 miles one day when it's flat, probably through East Texas or Louisiana, but most of the time it'll be around 50 or 60 miles (a day). That'll be the plan," Minter said.

The whole trip will take at least two months along what's called the Southern Tier route. The two dipped their bikes in the Pacific Ocean in San Diego April 1, and will eventually end in St. Augustine, Florida come June.

Her biggest concerns: anything that can stop their progress for a full day.

"One would be if I had some kind of mechanical difficulty that I couldn't fix, and then, of course, weather," she said.

Weather is especially important to Minter, not just for slowing her down. She's raising money for various climate organizations along the way.

"I have three precious grandchildren, and they have said to me, 'Grammy, I want to do adventures with you.' I want them to have an Earth like I've had to be able to really enjoy these kind of adventures, so that's what I thought. Then I need to up my game and work for climate action," said Minter.

The target is $500,000 dollars for 5 nonprofits with that dream in mind. Those organizations include Climate Generation, Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light, Third Act, Climate STARR and Climate Ride.

You can follow along with Minter and Bolander's journey on their Facebook page. There's also an online fundraiser for their ride.