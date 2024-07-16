17-year-old Minneapolis girl dies days after being shot several times

6 shot in south Minneapolis, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old girl who was shot earlier this month in a north Minneapolis parking lot has died from her injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Lonnaya Warren-Loyd, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting on the night of July 7 near Fremont and Dowling avenues.

Minneapolis police say officers found Warren-Loyd injured inside a parked vehicle. She was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where a 30-year-old man also showed up with gunshot wounds believed to be from the same shooting. He is expected to survive.

Warren-Loyd was pronounced dead on Friday evening. Police say they've made no arrests and are still investigating the shooting and any possible connection between the victims.

Police are urging anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).