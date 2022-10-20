Watch CBS News
Minneapolis gets millions in federal funds to hire more firefighters

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis Fire Department will soon have funding to hire 15 more firefighters thanks to a federal grant.

The Department of Homeland Security gave the department a three-year, $4.5 million SAFER grant that will go into effect in March of 2023.

MFD Chief Bryan Tyner says the grant will bring his department "to its highest authorized strength in approximately two decades," with hopes for up to 445 firefighters on staff.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the hires will have a "significant impact" on the city, and that he will push for continued funding when it expires in 2026.

WCCO Staff
