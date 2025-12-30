Minneapolis house under construction catches fire, prompts large response

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a home under construction in the Linden Hills neighborhood on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the residence on the 3900 block of Upton Avenue South around 3:30 p.m., according to the fire department. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire. Crews also reported hearing popping sounds.

Fire officials say crews laid lines to the basement and began to search the home. However, firefighters evacuated the building and began to fight the fire from the outside after learning that propane tanks and gasoline may have been inside the house.

Several hose lines were also laid to protect neighboring homes from the flames. An MTC bus was used as a temporary warming shelter for neighboring residents and firefighters due to the cold weather, the fire department said.

As of Wednesday night, firefighters remain on the scene, working to completely extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.