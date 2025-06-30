Man sentenced to over 11 years in connection to federal gang crackdown in Minneapolis

A judge on Monday denied a man's petition to withdraw his guilty plea for charges in connection with a federal crackdown involving dozens of members or associates of two major gangs in Minneapolis.

Arron Davis was sentenced to 140 months — nearly 12 years — in prison for one count of racketeer influenced corrupt organization (RICO) conspiracy.

Davis' sentence will run concurrently with another case for which he is already serving time. His time in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Davis is one of dozens charged in 2023 as part of a widespread initiative to address crime in the city — the first time RICO had been used in Minneapolis since the law was established in the 1970s.

Indictments allege the dozens of members charged participated in a "brutal and unrelenting trail of violence over the course of years." Twenty shootings and seven murders are outlined in the indictments in incidents that go back seven years, according to then-U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

The incidents include a 2020 shootout and murder at the 200 Club in north Minneapolis and an April 2022 murder outside of William's Pub in Uptown.

Last week, a jury found three other men guilty of charges filed in connection with the crackdown.

