MPS teachers are voting on whether or not to strike after talks stall

WCCO reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools Thursday for an interview and were told no one was available to speak with us.

MPS said in a statement online they are committed to quickly reaching an agreement with MFE and say their proposals have addressed many union priorities including class size, caseloads and increased pay for adult educators.

The district wrote they want to reach an agreement that "works within available resources and prepares the district to navigate anticipated revenue reductions in the coming years. The school board has been closely involved and has already authorized resources above what had been originally allocated, with a focus on our top shared priority of class size."

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers represents more than 4 thousand educators. Union leaders are urging members to vote yes and authorize a strike. On Thursday Marcia Howard, president of the MFE teacher's chapter said nearly half of their members had already turned in a ballot.

"I believe that our members are the fist inside the glove and that's the power that we have in negotiations for the best contract that we can get, for the best schools that we can make," Howard said.

MFE says their top priorities are limited class sizes and better wages for adult educators and support professionals.

"All of us are worthy of a living wage and I don't think that its too much to ask that we sit together and look at the budget and determine how we can use the money that we have to come up with a solution," Howard said, adding she's disappointed in the response from MPS so far.

Howard says their contract expired over the summer and they've been meeting with the district for months. She said Thursday the two sides are 'so far apart right now'.

The next mediation session is scheduled for October 30th. Howard believes there's still time to come to an agreement.

If this strike is authorized, MFE would need to notify the district of their intent to strike ten days in advance.

The school district is already encouraging families to prepare for the potential impacts of a strike.

"We encourage families to start planning now on how they will manage child care and other family logistics if a strike happens," the district wrote online. "In the event that a strike happens, MPS will attempt to provide limited child supervision for students in grades PK-5 at a few school locations."