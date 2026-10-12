2 hurt in shooting across from former Minneapolis Kmart site, police say

Two people are hurt after a shooting Sunday night along a busy south Minneapolis corridor, according to police.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on West Lake Street between Nicollet and First avenues, directly across from the former Kmart site that's being redeveloped.

WCCO

A WCCO crew at the scene saw officers searching in front of Lake Condominiums.

Police say both victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.