2 hurt in shooting across from former Minneapolis Kmart site, police say
Two people are hurt after a shooting Sunday night along a busy south Minneapolis corridor, according to police.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. on West Lake Street between Nicollet and First avenues, directly across from the former Kmart site that's being redeveloped.
A WCCO crew at the scene saw officers searching in front of Lake Condominiums.
Police say both victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.