Man in his 20s killed in south Minneapolis shooting, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after being shot in broad daylight at a "problematic" south Minneapolis corner Thursday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2900 block of 12th Avenue South just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head. Despite life-saving attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says that preliminary information indicates the victim had been in the area with a few other people when he and another man got into an altercation, which escalated into a shooting.

"This corner has been problematic sporadically in the past," O'Hara said. "I'm sure the residents can tell you there have been, chronically, issues here, both with narcotics trafficking as well as at times gun violence here."

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

This is the city's first homicide of August.