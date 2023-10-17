Minneapolis City Council to hold hearing on mayor's choice for new public safety commissioner
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is looking to the future during a meeting on public safety Tuesday.
The council is holding a public hearing to consider Mayor Jacob Frey's pick for Public Safety Commissioner, Toddrick Barnette.
If confirmed, Barnette — Hennepin County's current chief judge — would oversee fire, police, 911, and emergency management in the new role.
RELATED: Minneapolis public safety commissioner nominee Todd Barnette on improving partnerships, police retention
Mayor Frey says this is a chance to change the way people think about community policing.
"What I'd like to see is a comprehensive safety system that certainly includes police officers, but also includes social workers, mental health responders, violence interrupters," Frey said. "I want to make sure we're not just providing a [new MPD Third Precinct] building."
Other items on Tuesday's docket include an update on re-development efforts at George Floyd Square and a review of the latest proposal for a new building to replace the Third Precinct building.
MORE NEWS: On George Floyd's 50th birthday, Joe Biden calls for Congress to pass "meaningful" police reform
for more features.