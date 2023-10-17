Minneapolis City Council to hold hearing on mayor's choice for new public safety commissioner

Minneapolis City Council to hold hearing on new public safety commissioner

Minneapolis City Council to hold hearing on new public safety commissioner

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is looking to the future during a meeting on public safety Tuesday.

The council is holding a public hearing to consider Mayor Jacob Frey's pick for Public Safety Commissioner, Toddrick Barnette.

If confirmed, Barnette — Hennepin County's current chief judge — would oversee fire, police, 911, and emergency management in the new role.

Mayor Frey says this is a chance to change the way people think about community policing.

"What I'd like to see is a comprehensive safety system that certainly includes police officers, but also includes social workers, mental health responders, violence interrupters," Frey said. "I want to make sure we're not just providing a [new MPD Third Precinct] building."

Other items on Tuesday's docket include an update on re-development efforts at George Floyd Square and a review of the latest proposal for a new building to replace the Third Precinct building.

