Minneapolis City Council approves minimum price increase on e-cigarettes

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved amendments to its tobacco ordinance on Thursday, raising prices on e-cigarettes and tightening restrictions on retailers.

The adjustments set the minimum price for all e-cigarettes at $25 and preclude new tobacco retailers from opening within 300 feet of K-12 schools or in areas that are mainly residential.

The changes will take effect upon Mayor Jacob Frey's approval.

In a statement before the Thursday vote, the Association for Nonsmokers-MN said the ordinance would "keep tobacco products out of the reach of young Minneapolis residents and make it easier for adults to quit."

The move is Minneapolis' latest in a yearslong effort to curb tobacco use. A decade ago, the City Council cracked down on the availability of flavored tobacco products. In 2017, the city restricted menthol sales. A year later, the council raised the legal age to buy tobacco to 21. Just last year, the city enacted an ordinance raising the minimum price of cigarettes and other commercial tobacco products to $15. That move also banned price discounts and coupons for tobacco products, stopped a sampling loophole that allowed indoor smoking and increased penalties for shops in violation of city code.