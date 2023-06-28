Watch CBS News
Minneapolis City Council affirms drag performance, drag culture as form of free speech

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council has affirmed drag performance and drag culture as a form of free speech. 

The measure, authored by City Council President Andrea Jenkins, was approved by the city council on Wednesday. 

In the resolution, drag performance is called an art form. 

"It can be a profession, an entertainment offering, a beacon of creativity, a symbol of community pride and queer excellence," the resolution states. 

The resolution notes the growing number of "anti-drag and anti-transgender" legislative bills being introduced across the country. This includes Tennessee, which recently became the first state to criminalize drag shows on public property or places where children may be present. A federal judge later rejected the law as unconstitutional.

"Minneapolis will continue to take actions to remain a safe and welcoming city in steadfast support of drag artists and performance, drag history, culture, and complete freedom of gender expression, and we recognize, honor, and celebrate the contributions of our renowned drag community," the resolution said. 

On Saturday, First Lady Jill Biden made a quick stop at the Twin Cities Pride Festival in Loring Park. She emphasized that the president's administration will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights. 

