First lady Jill Biden stops by Twin Cities Pride Festival in Loring Park

MINNEAPOLIS -- First Lady Jill Biden made a quick stop at Twin Cities Pride Festival to check out the festivities and show support.

After speaking at a fundraiser earlier Saturday, Biden made her way to Loring Park.

She took the stage with Rep. Ilhan Omar introducing her to a sea of people.

The first lady emphasized that the president's administration will continue to fight for LGBTQ rights.

"To laugh with friends we wish we saw more often, to find solace in the arms of people who see us for who we are, to celebrate the beauty and the resiliency of this community," said Biden.

This isn't the only Pride event where the first lady will make a stop - she's in Nashville Saturday night for another pride festival and a fundraising event.

"We know that there are those who wish to undo progress this community has made. Joe stands with you now, and he stands with you forever. Today, we're here to find the joy," Biden said.