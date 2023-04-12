Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis' Cedar Lake Road bridge closed indefinitely due to structural concerns

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of April 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of April 12, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- A bridge over Bassett Creek in Minneapolis' Bryn-Mawr neighborhood is closed until further notice due to concerns about its structure, the city said.

The Cedar Lake Road bridge will be closed until it can be inspected and any necessary repairs can be made. 

While the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted onto Penn Avenue South and Glenwood Avenue, the city said.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 6:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.