Minneapolis' Cedar Lake Road bridge closed indefinitely due to structural concerns
MINNEAPOLIS -- A bridge over Bassett Creek in Minneapolis' Bryn-Mawr neighborhood is closed until further notice due to concerns about its structure, the city said.
The Cedar Lake Road bridge will be closed until it can be inspected and any necessary repairs can be made.
While the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted onto Penn Avenue South and Glenwood Avenue, the city said.
