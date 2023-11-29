Crash sparks car fire near Loring Park in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash on the edge of downtown Minneapolis sparked a car fire overnight Wednesday.
It happened after 1 a.m. near Oak Grove Street and Lyndale Avenue, near Loring Park.
One of the vehicles caught fire, and two ambulances were needed on the scene.
WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis police to learn more about what happened, and the conditions of the passengers involved.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.