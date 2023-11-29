Watch CBS News
Crash sparks car fire near Loring Park in Minneapolis

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash on the edge of downtown Minneapolis sparked a car fire overnight Wednesday.

It happened after 1 a.m. near Oak Grove Street and Lyndale Avenue, near Loring Park.  

One of the vehicles caught fire, and two ambulances were needed on the scene. 

WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis police to learn more about what happened, and the conditions of the passengers involved.

