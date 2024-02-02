Carl Weathers, actor who starred in "Rocky" and "Predator," dies at age 76

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Predator" and teaching golf in "Happy Gilmore," has died. He was 76.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement to the Associated Press saying he died "peacefully in his sleep."

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend," his family said in the statement, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.