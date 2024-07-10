Minneapolis can get up to 8 degrees hotter than other places in the state, new study finds

MINNEAPOLIS — As Minnesota gets ready for its next heatwave, a new study finds some communities feel the summer heat more than others.

We've known the planet is heating up as a whole. However, our immediate environment is affecting just how much our communities warm.

"As we replace open space that's permeable and moist with roads and infrastructure that's dry and impermeable, that draws in heat," said Michael Krisch, Deputy Director of the Brown Institute.

Climate Central looked at 65 different urban heat islands, including Minneapolis. They found various hot spots that are significantly impacting 68% of the 50 million residents in the study. Krisch and his team were able to link that disparity in warming to the 1930s practice known as redlining, which barred Black families from certain neighborhoods.

"Historically redlined areas currently experience hotter summer temperatures than non-redlined communities in about 84% of major US cities, and the disparities aren't small," Krisch said.

In Minneapolis, less affluent neighborhoods run up to eight degrees hotter. In Rochester, it's a difference of nearly seven degrees. In St. Paul, the difference is closer to three degrees.

"Extreme heat is the deadliest weather related event that we experience, and heat is dangerous for everyone, but it's especially dangerous for those that might not have resources to cool off," Krisch said.

He added it's important to make sure cooling centers are available in these hot spots, especially during heat waves. However, a longer term plan should involve planting trees and adding green roofs and other green spaces.

All of those actions are mentioned in the Met Council's current plan to combat climate change.