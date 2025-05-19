Watch CBS News
2 kids injured after bus crashes into south Minneapolis day care playground

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Two kids are in the hospital after a bus crashed into a playground in south Minneapolis Monday afternoon, according to police.

It happened outside a day care facility at Richfield Lutheran Church on 8 W. 60th Street around 4:10 p.m.

Police say the bus driver was traveling on West 60th Street near Nicollet Avenue when the bus left the road and crashed into the playground. 

Two of the three kids on the playground at the time of the crash were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials said. The third kid and two others who were on the bus were not injured.

Investigators are working to learn more about the incident. 

A WCCO photographer on scene captured footage of the bus, which appears to have crashed through mesh fencing and damaged playground equipment.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more. 

