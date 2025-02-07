Man with gun threatens neighbor, prompting standoff at Minneapolis apartment building

MINNEAPOLIS — An early morning standoff in Minneapolis on Friday ended with one man in custody and no injuries, according to the city's police department.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South just before 2 a.m. after a report of a man threatening another person with a gun at an apartment building.

The man had locked himself in his apartment, police said. After evacuating residents, officers called in a variety of resources to try to end the standoff — "crisis negotiators, ballistic shields, specialty cameras, drones, and standby emergency medical services," according to police.

After more than 90 minutes, the man left his apartment and police arrested him. Officers searched the apartment and found a replica handgun.

"This incident created significant fear among residents in the building," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "Our officers acted with skill and composure, developing a strategic plan, utilizing critical resources, and exercising patience to ensure a safe resolution. Their dedication makes a real difference in our community."

The suspect is awaiting charges at Hennepin County Jail, police said.

It was a busy night for police in Minneapolis, who also responded to two separate shootings that left two men killed and one woman hurt.