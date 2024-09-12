Minneapolis man charged for shooting at apartment complex

MINNEAPOLIS — A 40-year-old man is facing multiple assault charges after firing a gun inside a south Minneapolis apartment complex multiple times last weekend.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, police received multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooting at an apartment building on the 4000 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers heard multiple gunshots and continued to hear them as they went to evacuate residents from the building.

While evacuating the second floor, officers found the suspect in a stairwell holding an AK-47 rifle, charges say. An officer ordered him to drop the firearm, to which the suspect refused for approximately 80 seconds. That's when the officer fired at the suspect, striking him in the jaw.

The suspect was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment and is expected to survive, police say. He remains in the hospital as of Thursday.

The officer who shot the man has been put on administrative leave.

Police say the man had several weapons on him at the time of the shooting. In addition to the AK-47, police said he had a handgun on him. Officers also found multiple rounds of ammunition, loaded magazines and a flak vest in a backpack in the stairwell.

One resident told investigators that after hearing loud noises, he stepped outside of his apartment and saw the suspect crouched down and holding a gun. The resident said he then went back inside and called 911. While retreating, he reported hearing a gunshot in the hallway. Investigators later noted a bullet hole close to where the resident said he had been standing when he exited his apartment, according to the complaint.

Another resident described waking up to the sound of gunfire and how it felt like a "life or death situation," charges say.

A house across the street from the apartment was also struck by bullets.

No officers or residents were hurt during the exchange of gunfire.

Court documents say the state may seek an aggravated sentenced "based on several factors, including but not limited to the fact that this shooting occurred in a highly populated residential area."