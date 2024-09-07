Man in custody after shot by police during standoff, multiple guns located at Minnehaha residence

Man shot by police following standoff in Minnehaha apartment complex

MINNEAPOLIS — Police have a man in custody following a standoff at an apartment complex near Minnehaha Avenue.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 4000 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers were met with a flurry of gunfire. Officers dispatched their weapons, ultimately shooting the suspect.

Emergency services were called and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers found multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition in the suspect's apartment.

No officers or residents were hurt during the exchange of gunfire. The scene has been deemed safe by law enforcement.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back on WCCO.com for more details.