Minneapolis police release body cam footage from mass shooting at downtown apartment complex

New body camera video shows the moments police officers came under fire at a Minneapolis apartment complex earlier this month.

Police officers can be seen climbing the stairs inside Shoreline Plaza to the ninth floor, where they found the gunman after he shot five people. Officers were searching the floor when the shooter came around a corner and ambushed them from just feet away.

Officer Joseph Michnowski was shot twice in the stomach, but he kept moving.

"Shooter's on the ninth floor. I took some rounds," he can be heard saying in the video.

An angle from another officer a couple of minutes later shows the final shootout with the gunman, who died.

A cloud of smoke can be seen from a fire extinguisher or a pipe that was hit by bullets.

Another officer, Yahye Ahmed, was shot in the leg.

Two of the gunman's neighbors were killed; three more were shot and survived. The two victims were identified as 61-year-old Muse Afrah and 63-year-old Dale Henry Spry.

Investigators say it started when 35-year-old Carlton Neal Johnson shot the mother of his child during a custody exchange. He had been facing eviction from the apartment after a string of incidents, including assault and allegedly showing a gun to apartment management, according to court documents.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that Michnowski is now home from the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.