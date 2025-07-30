Watch CBS News
Turbulence diverts Delta flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport; 25 passengers hospitalized

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

A plane made an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday after dozens of passengers were injured by "significant" in-flight turbulence.

The airport says Delta Air Lines Flight 56 en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, landing safely around 7:45 p.m.

The MSP Airport Fire Department and several paramedics responded at the gate, providing initial medical attention to passengers in need. Delta says 25 passengers were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care.

image.png
WCCO

"We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved," a spokesperson for Delta said. "Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."

The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, had 275 customers and 13 crew members on board.

