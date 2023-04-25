Minn. Board of Pardons declined to review Kim Potter's request for commuted sentence last year

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections says Kim Potter requested that her sentence be commuted last year, but the Minnesota Board of Pardons decided not to review her application.

Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright, was released from prison after 16 months Monday morning. She's expected to serve the rest of her sentence on supervised release in Wisconsin.

While Potter was serving her sentence, the Minnesota Board of Pardons received a sentence commutation application from her in May 2022.

In the application, Potter says that being imprisoned "kept her from doing the good work God intended me to do." She also said "the sadness and remorse I feel for this death will stay with me forever. I pray for Daunte daily."

The application, however, was excluded from the agenda of the board's fall 2022 meeting, with the board saying it was "undeserving of further review."

In a summary explaining why the Minnesota Board of Pardons chose to exclude her case for consideration of commutation, the board noted Potter received "a substantial downward departure" at sentencing and "substantial leniency" for "recklessly causing the death of another person."

The DOC says no board member disagreed with the decision to exclude the application, nor was there a request to have the application placed on the agenda of a future meeting.

Potter, 50, completes her supervised release on Dec. 21.