Suspected drunken driver crosses center line in Mille Lacs County, causing fatal crash

Authorities suspect a driver who hit another vehicle head-on in central Minnesota Wednesday, killing a passenger, may have been under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 52-year-old St. Cloud man hit a vehicle going the opposite direction on Highway 95 in Greenbush Township. It happened around 3:50 p.m.

A 77-year-old woman in the other vehicle was killed in the crash. Two other occupants suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspected drunken driver was taken to North Memorial Health with grave injuries, the patrol said.