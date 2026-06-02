Person found fatally shot inside car in Mill Ruins Park in Minneapolis, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death inside a car parked along the Mississippi River, the Minneapolis Park Police Department said.

Around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, officers from Minneapolis Park police and the city's police department responded to a report of a body in a car at Mill Ruins Park. They found an adult with a fatal gunshot wound at the scene, as well as a firearm.

The Minneapolis Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police said the Hennepin County medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death, as well as the person's identity.