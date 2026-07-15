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Trump endorses MyPillow's Mike Lindell in race for Minnesota governor

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin

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President Trump on Wednesday gave his "complete and total endorsement" to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in Minnesota's gubernatorial race.

On social media, Mr. Trump called Lindell "one of America's greatest and most hard working Patriots."

A Survey USA/KSTP poll from earlier this month showed Lindell leading the Republican field in the race, with 27% support among GOP primary voters. House Speaker Lisa Demuth was at 22% and businessman Kendall Qualls, who earned the state party's endorsement, was at 17%.

Early voting is already underway ahead of Minnesota's Aug. 11 primary.

Lindell has long been a public supporter of Mr. Trump, including repeatedly backing the president's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Lindell told WCCO he hopes to eliminate voting machines in Minnesota if elected in favor of hand counts and paper ballots.

"Those voting machines need to go. They need to be melted down ... and turned into prison bars," Lindell said.

In December, Mr. Trump said Lindell "deserves to be governor of Minnesota."

The winner of the Republican primary will face the DFL nominee in November. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who received her party's endorsement and holds a huge lead in fundraising, is the presumptive favorite for the Democrats.

Esme Murphy contributed to this report.

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