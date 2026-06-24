Owner of Dominion Voting Systems drops $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against MyPillow's Mike Lindell

The company formerly known as Dominion Voting Systems agreed to drop a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell, the MyPillow magnate and President Trump ally who has promoted false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Dominion sued the businessman in 2021, alleging that Lindell knew there was no evidence to support his election conspiracy theories, but used the lies to sell pillows. When he was sued, Lindell told WCCO's Esme Murphy that he was "very happy" about the lawsuit, saying the truth would come out.

In October 2025, Dominion was acquired by St. Louis-based Liberty Vote, which was founded by former Republican elections director Scott Leiendecker.

According to the arrangement filed in Washington, D.C. district court on Monday, both Liberty and Lindell must pay their own attorney's fees and expenses.

Lindell, who recently lost the Republican Party endorsement for the Minnesota gubernatorial race, has faced mounting financial issues in recent years. He told the Associated Press in 2023 that he was out of money and owed millions in unspecified legal fees. In January 2025 he was ordered to pay DHL $780,000 after the company said the Shakopee-based MyPillow was in violation of their contract.

A federal judge has also ruled that he defamed voting machine company Smartmatic, as well as a former Dominion employee. A jury awarded the employee $2.3 million in damages.

After the 2020 election, Dominion became the center for several high-profile defamation lawsuits, including one against Fox News. The company alleged Fox broadcasted unsubstantiated allegations that Dominion's software manipulated vote counts, and the news organization settled for $787 million.

Dominion also sued Trump ally Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion, but the lawsuit ended in September 2025 with an undisclosed settlement.