Mikayla Raines, founder of Minnesota's Save A Fox rescue, dies at 29, husband says

Mikayla Raines, the force behind the Minnesota-based Save A Fox rescue who found fame on YouTube for her devotion to helping animals, has died by suicide at 29, according to her husband.

In a video published on her rescue's Facebook page on Monday, her husband, Ethan Raines, announced she died on Saturday.

"From a young age, she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping [animals], whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road, we're saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm. She was never in it for fame, money or personal gain," said Ethan Raines.

He said his wife saved thousands of animals in her lifetime, in addition to being a "wonderful wife and caring mother."

Ethan Raines said in the video his wife "struggled with autism, with depression, with borderline personality disorder and more," and was an advocate for autism awareness.

He went on to say she endured a lot of online bullying, most recently from people "she considered close friends."

"If you only have negative garbage to say, just shut up," he said. "And if you are feeling lost and hopeless, please reach out to someone, whether it's friends and family or calling a hotline."

Mikayla Raines in 2019. WCCO

Ethan Raines says he plans to hold an event in her honor "where everyone can come here and pay their final respects."

"I gave Mikayla all of my love and energy, and I will do the same with this rescue going forward. As long as you are all here to support us, we can do this," he said.

Mikayla Raines founded Save A Fox in Lakeville in 2017, initially finding herself at odds with the City Council for violating her permit by taking in more than twice the number of foxes allowed, and by expanding the fencing on her property, according to city officials.

"Ninety percent of the foxes that come through here are getting re-homed," she told WCCO in 2017. "I consider them my family."

Although she lost her permit, she received $60,000 in donations in just a three-month span, leading her to open a bigger operation near Faribault in Rice County.

Mikayla Raines told WCCO she began caring for animals as a teenager, first taking in a fox when she was 19 to save it from a fur farm.

"These foxes need a place to go, so I want to make that happen," she told WCCO in 2019. "And I'm going to do whatever it takes to do that."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.