Prosecutors charge second suspect Ta Mla in St. Paul hockey coach Michael Brasel's death

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A second person has been charged in the death of beloved youth hockey coach Michael Brasel, who was shot and killed outside his home in May.

Days after the shooting, prosecutors accused a 17-year-old boy of shooting Brasel. The hockey coach was likely trying to stop the boy from rummaging through the family car, documents said. But additional charges have now been brought against 18-year-old Ta Mla for his role in Brasel's death.

Brasel was shot around 7:20 a.m. on May 6 on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue in St. Paul. Brasel's son was inside the home at the time, and told police he heard his father yell "What are you doing?" before hearing gunshots. Witnesses then described seeing a black car with tinted windows and a loud exhaust speed away.

A witness in St. Anthony - about 1.5 miles from the crime scene - reported that a car with a loud exhaust had swerved into a curb and lost its bumper. He said there were at least two people in the car.

Police were able to tie the car to two prior police stops in the weeks before the shooting. The 17-year-old had been driving both times, and investigators were able to find the boy's cell phone and execute a search warrant, which placed him on Chilcombe Avenue at the time of the shooting.

About two-and-a-half hours after the shooting, the boy's cell phone marked him at 600 Cook Avenue in St. Paul, documents state. Video surveillance footage shows that he was on a scooter with a man, later identified as Mla. The boy's phone showed he had paid for the scooters and listed Mla as a guest.

According to the charging documents, Mla's cell phone data showed he had been with the boy since 9 p.m. the night before, and they had been together at Chilcombe Avenue.

Mla was arrested during a traffic stop on June 6. There was a .38 caliber handgun under the front passenger seat where he had been sitting at the time.

In a post-Miranda interview, Mla said he had been out with the boy to "car shop" that day, charges state. He said he was rummaging through a Ford when a "big dude" surprised him and grabbed him from behind. Mla said he then heard one or two shots before they drove off.

Mla said he didn't see the boy shoot Brasel, but eventually admitted the .38 gun was used to murder Brasel.

Documents allege that Mla asked the boy, after the shooting, what happened. The boy allegedly said "my bad, bro. I'm sorry. I didn't mean to."

Mla added that they had been with a third man - who he didn't identify - that day. He had been asleep in the back seat and woke up after the shooting.

Mla is charged with second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning, where his bail was set at $2 million. The boy was charged on May 12 with second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony.

WCCO does not typically name suspects who are under 18 year old, except in some cases when they are being tried as adults.