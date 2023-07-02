Metro Transit waives fares on routes 32, along Lowry Avenue, and 62, along Rice Street

Metro Transit waives fares on routes 32 and 62

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starting this month, you could ride the bus for free.

Metro Transit is waiving the fare on two popular routes through the end of December 2024.

The free fares are for buses on Route 32 -- along Lowry Avenue... and Route 62, which serves Rice Street.

Metro Transit says these particular routes serve more diverse neighbors with lower incomes.

The effort is funded through the state's transportation bill.