Metro Transit says they're ramping up security efforts on light rail

Metro Transit announced on Wednesday riders will see more officers and security on the light rail this winter.

"We are focusing on official presence," said Lesley Kandaras, Metro transit general manager. "Riders tell us that when they see a metro transit official on the system that increases their sense of safety."

Metro Transit is still working to increase ridership, a data point that dipped during the pandemic and never fully bounced back. Kandaras feels focusing on public safety may be a way to increase rider confidence and draw people to the transit system.

Nick Litfin says he rides the light rail in downtown Minneapolis several days a week and thinks the idea of more security is a good one.

"Once it gets dark out, maybe not so much but as long as it's light out I feel fine [riding transit], Litfim said. "Have that [police] presence so people know that they are there and keep the shenanigans down."

The most recent rider data collected comes out of a Metro Transit survey in 2024 focusing on customer satisfaction. In that survey, 41% of riders say they feel safe on board a train and just 36% feel safe waiting at train stations. Those numbers were up from the year before, by 8% and 7% respectively, showing some increasing sense of safety. Kandaras said Metro is conducting a new survey now.

"Our officers are being more responsive than ever and if you're committing a crime on transit you are going to be held accountable," said Interim Chief of Metro Transit Police Joseph Dotseth.

Dotseth said serious crime is down 21% across the system compared to this time last year. That includes crimes like robbery, assault and theft.

Though according to the Metro Transit website, total crime has increased. In the first 3 quarters of this year the public transit system recorded 6,615 crimes. Last year in the first 3 quarters that number was 5,468.

Metro Transit said 116 police officers and 26 community service officers will patrol the system, bringing the department to its highest staffing level since 2021.

Dotseth said riders should see some official presence on most trips, though officers are focused on peak travel times and end of service.