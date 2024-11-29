Metro Transit Police investigating fatal shooting

There was a deadly shooting on an LRT train in St Paul

There was a deadly shooting on an LRT train in St Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Metro Transit Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 8:30 Saturday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on a Green Line train heading westbound. The train was approaching the Hamline Avenue station.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital but he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are actively searching for a suspect and the shooting is being investigated by Metro Transit Police with assistance from St. Paul Police.