Mena Yousif will not serve more time for helping her husband wanted for arson escape the country

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman will not serve any more time in prison for helping her husband escape the country after he allegedly set fire to multiple St. Paul businesses during the unrest in 2020.

MORE: After 8 Months On The Run, Couple Wanted For Arson During Unrest Captured In Mexico

Mena Yousif was sentenced to time served with three years of supervised release

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, Yousif and her husband, 35-year-old Jose Felan, were in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. There, Felan allegedly set fire to multiple businesses on University Avenue, including the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store.

In the following week, Yousif helped her husband as he fled to Texas, before crossing the border into Mexico.

Felan was sentenced to over six years in federal prison in October.