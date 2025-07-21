Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist with "WILL RUN" fake plates leads Minnesota deputies on chase, sheriff says

Stephen Swanson
A southern Minnesota man is in jail after authorities say he led deputies on a high-speed chase atop an unregistered motorcycle, with fake license plates reading "WILL RUN."

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says it was alerted early Sunday evening of a motorcyclist "driving at speeds over 100 mph, back and forth" on Highway 55 through the town of Watkins, located about 25 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

A deputy attempted to pull the motorcyclist over, but he fled and led them on a two-mile pursuit that ended with the suspect pulling up to a residence and fleeing on foot, the sheriff's office said.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Watkins man, was soon arrested and is being held in Meeker County Jail in Litchfield.

Authorities say he faces several criminal charges, including fleeing an officer, driving after revocation and reckless driving.

