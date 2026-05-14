Bill to update Minnesota's meat raffle law faces hurdle at Capitol, despite bipartisan support

If you live in Minnesota, there's a good chance you've been to a meat raffle. The longtime tradition raises money for local groups across the state.

Now a bill updating Minnesota's meat raffle law is facing hurdles at the Capitol, despite bipartisan support. Current state law caps meat raffle prizes at $70 and tickets at $2. These limits that have remained unchanged for more than 30 years.

The Meat Raffle Modernization Act has overwhelming support, but it's author, GOP Rep. Jim Nash, says some in the DFL are holding the bill hostage and using it to address a different bill that would ban online sweepstakes.

"This is just so unfortunate and so un-Minnesotan," said Nash. "This is not what we do. We do not try to associate something that is wildly popular with something that has some controversy and try to cut a deal."

Nash says meat raffles need to reflect current costs in order to remain effective and intriguing. The Meat Raffle Modernization Act aims to change ticket prices from $2 to $5 and the prize winnings from $70 to $200.

"Make it more interesting for the people who participate and make it more beneficial for the communities they are serving," he said.

And meat raffles benefit those communities in a variety of ways, from helping veterans to helping pay for youth sports.

"The money raised through these events helps cover things like tournament fees, equipment, travel costs, facility expenses, scholarships," said Bob Adams, the Coon Rapids Mat Bandits wrestling coach.

"My hope that we can get this unstuck, do the good work that we need to do, make this common sense change and support the members of our community who rely on a meat raffle not only for fundraising but for a good time," said State Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Washington County.