Measles confirmed in 3 unvaccinated Twin Cities children, health department says

What parents need to know about measles

MINNEAPOLIS — Three children in the Twin Cities were confirmed to have measles this week, and two of them required hospitalization, health officials said.

The cases occurred in Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the Minnesota Department of Health said, and all three children were unvaccinated.

"Based on current information, these cases are not directly linked to each other and have not traveled, so there is concern for possible spread of measles in the community," the health department said.

Minnesota has now seen 15 measles cases this year, all of them in unvaccinated children, officials said. More than half of those infected have ended up in the hospital.

In May, the health department warned patients at Hennepin Healthcare that they could have been exposed to the disease after three infected siblings sought care there.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash, which typically appears two to three days after the fever starts, could then spread from the head to the rest of the body.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can spread by coughing or being in the same room with someone. Vaccinated people, however, are considered to be at very low risk for getting measles.

School-age vaccination rates are falling across the country, alarming scientists. About 93% of kindergarteners in the U.S. were vaccinated against measles during the 2021-2022 school year, down from 95% just a few years prior, according to CDC data analyzed by CBS. Experts say declining vaccination rates are jeopardizing herd immunity and increasing risk for communities.

Note: The video above originally aired March 27, 2024.