Siblings with measles could have exposed others at HCMC, state health department says

What parents need to know about measles

What parents need to know about measles

What parents need to know about measles

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health says some patients at Hennepin Healthcare could have been exposed to measles after three siblings sought care there earlier this week.

The siblings from Anoka developed symptoms after a trip to Europe. MDH says they were at the hospital from 11 p.m. on May 21 to 6 a.m. on May 22, and are working to contact people who were at the hospital during that time. At this time, MDH says there are no known school or child care exposures.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash, which typically appears two to three days after the fever starts, could then spread from the head to the rest of the body.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can spread by coughing or being in the same room with someone. Vaccinated people, however, are considered to be at very low risk for getting measles.

People who believe they were exposed at HCMC should confirm their vaccination status. Anyone who is pregnant or immunocompromised can contact their regular health care provider if they believe they were exposed. People who are unvaccinated could develop symptoms within seven to 21 days of exposure, MDH says.

School-age vaccination rates are falling across the country, alarming scientists. About 93% of kindergarteners in the U.S. were vaccinated against measles during the 2021-2022 school year, down from 95% just a few years prior, according to CDC data analyzed by CBS. Experts say declining vaccination rates are jeopardizing herd immunity and increasing risk for communities.

Note: The above video first aired on March 27, 2024