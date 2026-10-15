25 cases of measles identified in central, southeastern Minnesota, MDH says

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has identified two separate measles outbreaks in southeastern and central Minnesota, leaded to 25 cases in the last month.

The clusters in Fillmore and Todd counties in recent weeks make up more than half of the measles cases in Minnesota this year. According to the state's department of health, all the people who got sick were unvaccinated.

Measles, which was eliminated in the U.S. for decades, is classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the most contagious infectious diseases. The best way to prevent the disease is through vaccination, the department of health says.

"There are pockets of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated people across Minnesota, and anyone who isn't vaccinated against measles is at risk, especially right now," the health department said in a statement.

Overall, the U.S. has seen 4,000 cases of measles this year. Forty-two of those cases have happened in Minnesota. Last year, Minnesota saw 26 total cases.