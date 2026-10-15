Watch CBS News
Health

25 cases of measles identified in central, southeastern Minnesota, MDH says

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has identified two separate measles outbreaks in southeastern and central Minnesota, leaded to 25 cases in the last month.

The clusters in Fillmore and Todd counties in recent weeks make up more than half of the measles cases in Minnesota this year. According to the state's department of health, all the people who got sick were unvaccinated.

Measles, which was eliminated in the U.S. for decades, is classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the most contagious infectious diseases. The best way to prevent the disease is through vaccination, the department of health says.

"There are pockets of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated people across Minnesota, and anyone who isn't vaccinated against measles is at risk, especially right now," the health department said in a statement.

Overall, the U.S. has seen 4,000 cases of measles this year. Forty-two of those cases have happened in Minnesota. Last year, Minnesota saw 26 total cases.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue